Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.70.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

