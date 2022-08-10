Duality Advisers LP Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.6 %

DPZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $392.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $391.18 and its 200 day moving average is $392.89. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

