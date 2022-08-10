Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 5,394 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $55,151,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,645 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,721,000 after acquiring an additional 73,204 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,481.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,854 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Barclays started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $233.72 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $206.03 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.22%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.