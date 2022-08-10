Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,421 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 116.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

