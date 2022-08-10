Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,759 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 890.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

SUI opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average is $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

