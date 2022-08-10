Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Rambus worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $85,872,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $21,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after buying an additional 609,340 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $8,613,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

RMBS opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -121.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Rambus’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

