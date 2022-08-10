Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,476 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,394 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 112,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 28,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 35,649 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.22. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $115.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

