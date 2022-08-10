Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of FirstCash worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $2,077,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $1,508,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in FirstCash by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FirstCash by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstCash by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FCFS shares. TheStreet raised FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

