Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Universal Insurance worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,539 shares in the company, valued at $18,121,899.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $392.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -640.00%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

