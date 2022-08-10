Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,914 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sonos worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Price Performance

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,921 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

