Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Metropolitan Bank worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MCB opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $813.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.20. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $115.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

