Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSII opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.35%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

