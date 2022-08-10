Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,295 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 181.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFSL. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 0.49.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

