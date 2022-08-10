Kyle Featherstone Sells 448 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HURN stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

