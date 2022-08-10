Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) Senior Officer Buys C$20,040.00 in Stock

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kiril Mugerman acquired 334,000 shares of Kintavar Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$20,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 897,500 shares in the company, valued at C$53,850.

Kintavar Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KTR opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. Kintavar Exploration Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$6.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67.

Get Kintavar Exploration alerts:

Kintavar Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Kintavar Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintavar Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.