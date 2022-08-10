Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR) Senior Officer Buys C$20,040.00 in Stock

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kiril Mugerman acquired 334,000 shares of Kintavar Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$20,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 897,500 shares in the company, valued at C$53,850.
Kintavar Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of KTR opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. Kintavar Exploration Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$6.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67.
Kintavar Exploration Company Profile
