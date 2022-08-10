Insider Selling: Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAMGet Rating) insider Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.36), for a total transaction of A$13,000.00 ($9,090.91).

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 14th, Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.41 ($0.29), for a total transaction of A$10,250.00 ($7,167.83).

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

