Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Acquires C$22,068.35 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Mani Alkhafaji acquired 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,068.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at C$204,876.86.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE:FR opened at C$10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,566.67. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.80.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$198.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.29.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

