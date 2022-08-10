Insider Buying: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Acquires C$22,068.35 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Mani Alkhafaji acquired 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,068.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at C$204,876.86.
First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.2 %
TSE:FR opened at C$10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,566.67. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$8.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.80.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$198.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
