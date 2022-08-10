Calvin Clovis Everett Purchases 39,000 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett purchased 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,463,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,850,892.50.

Calvin Clovis Everett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 26th, Calvin Clovis Everett acquired 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,400.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Calvin Clovis Everett acquired 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,400.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Calvin Clovis Everett acquired 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Calvin Clovis Everett acquired 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,400.00.

Shares of TSE LGD opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. Liberty Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$150.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LGD shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

