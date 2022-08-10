Sheldon L. Koenig Acquires 8,606 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 8,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,871.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $427.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 3,111,903 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,579,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 730,091 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

