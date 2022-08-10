Kelley Hippler Sells 500 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) insider Kelley Hippler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Forrester Research Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,755,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,025,000 after purchasing an additional 167,042 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,956 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,289,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

