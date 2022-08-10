Kelley Hippler Sells 500 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) insider Kelley Hippler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Forrester Research Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $60.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of Forrester Research
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
Recommended Stories
