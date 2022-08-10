William W. Burke Purchases 4,900 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) Director William W. Burke bought 4,900 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $44,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $46.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

TCMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

