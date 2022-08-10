William W. Burke Purchases 4,900 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) Director William W. Burke bought 4,900 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $44,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,589.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $46.41.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
