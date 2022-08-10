Francis Letourneau Sells 54,000 Shares of Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR) Stock

Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Francis Letourneau sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $51,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,880,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,306.71.

Nuran Wireless Price Performance

Nuran Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

Get Nuran Wireless alerts:

About Nuran Wireless

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

NuRAN Wireless Inc, through its subsidiary, Nutaq Innovation Inc, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of digital electronic circuits and wireless telecommunication products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides various specialized systems for indoor coverage, rural connectivity in emerging markets, connectivity to offshore platforms and ships, private mobile networks, or custom solutions for specific markets, such as Internet of Thing, public safety, emergency, or crisis communications.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuran Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuran Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.