Francis Letourneau Sells 54,000 Shares of Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR) Stock

Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Francis Letourneau sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $51,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,880,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,306.71.
Nuran Wireless Price Performance
Nuran Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.21.
About Nuran Wireless
