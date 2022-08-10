Donald B. Murray Sells 1,526 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Murray sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $32,030.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 818,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,171,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Resources Connection Trading Down 2.8 %

Resources Connection stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $670.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 3.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 47.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after acquiring an additional 418,510 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 23.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

