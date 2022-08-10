Aaron H. Ravenscroft Buys 3,000 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Stock

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,046.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Manitowoc to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,960 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 281,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 249,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

