Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 400 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelly Bodnar Battles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.