Jacky Wu Buys 9,157 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) CFO Jacky Wu acquired 9,157 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,130.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE:DBRG opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.
DigitalBridge Group’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, August 23rd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.