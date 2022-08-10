Jacky Wu Buys 9,157 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) CFO Jacky Wu acquired 9,157 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,130.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DBRG opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group’s stock is going to reverse split on Tuesday, August 23rd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

DBRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.