Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Barclays

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective reduced by Barclays to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.00.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

