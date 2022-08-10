Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Alliance Global Partners to $8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Rimini Street Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $478.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $30,537.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 5,238 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $30,537.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,193.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 22,072 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $146,116.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,971 shares in the company, valued at $867,028.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,546 shares of company stock valued at $384,333 over the last three months. 44.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rimini Street

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

