Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RSI. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.94. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $154,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 575,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $154,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 575,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,951,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,596 shares of company stock worth $1,650,491. Company insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

