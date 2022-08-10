Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Benchmark

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark to $71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,600 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 56,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

