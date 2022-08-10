SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to $97.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.09. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 562.22% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.