SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to $97.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.00.
SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.09. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
