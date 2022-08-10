Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,124,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,977,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after buying an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after buying an additional 384,092 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

