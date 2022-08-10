Barclays Raises TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $35.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:TIXT opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
