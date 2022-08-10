Barclays Raises TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $35.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

