SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SunPower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SunPower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

