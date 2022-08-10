SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to $17.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.
SunPower Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 2.06. SunPower has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $34.61.
Institutional Trading of SunPower
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SunPower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SunPower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after buying an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
