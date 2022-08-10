Needham & Company LLC Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley lowered Semtech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.64.

Semtech Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Semtech has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity at Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 214.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 20.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

