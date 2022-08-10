Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.44.

NYSE TAP opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

