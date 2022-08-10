Mustafa S. Furniturewala Sells 4,166 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,746. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Coursera Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.30. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COUR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
