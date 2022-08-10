Elias Mulamoottil Sells 400 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 400 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.01, for a total transaction of C$63,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,996,818.67.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.193 dividend. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.