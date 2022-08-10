Nick Leschly Sells 5,499 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $89,248.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,861,336.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nick Leschly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of 2seventy bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSVT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSVT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth about $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth about $360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 133.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,062 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 2seventy bio

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.