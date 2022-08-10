Robert Benjamin Stein Sells 19,500 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Benjamin Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 28th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $50,662.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.53. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,616,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,666,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,491,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.