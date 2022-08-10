Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Director Kyle D. Vann Purchases 10,000 Shares

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,085.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 0.82. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $225.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.39 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecovyst by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

