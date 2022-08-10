Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued on Friday, August 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of CDE opened at $3.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $892.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 189,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

