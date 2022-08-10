Ronna Romney Sells 200 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $327.04 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.75 and a 12 month high of $350.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,083,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

