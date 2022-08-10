2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) CFO Sells $67,386.96 in Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $67,386.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.73) EPS. 2seventy bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSVT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth $188,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth $360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio in the second quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 2seventy bio by 133.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,062 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

