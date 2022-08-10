Insider Buying: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) Director Glenn Antony Ives purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,052.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$304,684.80.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

TSE K opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$3.92 and a twelve month high of C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.11.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.14.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.