C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Director Henry J. Maier Buys 922 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 237,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $55,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

