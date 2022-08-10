Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

AUPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.95. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 61,297 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.