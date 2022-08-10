FY2026 EPS Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $9.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.53. The consensus estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($14.55) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.29.

MDGL opened at $72.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.32. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.32) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $13,059,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

