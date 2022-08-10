Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs Sells 315 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,660.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anne Sutherland Fuchs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04.

Gartner Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $293.73 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.15.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

