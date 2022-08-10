Andrew Obenshain Sells 21,805 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

bluebird bio Stock Down 13.2 %

BLUE stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $424.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.29. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp increased its stake in bluebird bio by 72.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,581 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after buying an additional 2,904,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at $4,559,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 252.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 656,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 581,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.